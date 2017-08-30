Bruce Springsteen's Broadway Concert Engagement Extended to 2018

Born to run, indeed! Bruce Springsteen's upcoming Broadway concert engagement, Springsteen on Broadway, which was originally slated to run through November 26, will now play the Walter Kerr Theatre through February 3, 2018. Springsteen's previously announced Broadway run will begin on October 3 with an official opening set for October 12.



Springsteen’s recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's "Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ." Among his many accolades, he has garnered 20 Grammys, an Oscar, an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Kennedy Center Honor.



The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).