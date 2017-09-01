Douglas Henshall Joins Bryan Cranston-Led Stage Adaptation of Network

London's National Theatre has announced that Douglas Henshall will play the role of Max Schumacher in the world premiere stage adaptation of the film Network. Ivo van Hove directs Lee Hall's play that will begin previews on November 4 with an opening set for November 13 at London's Lyttelton Theatre. Network will also star the previously announced Bryan Cranston as Howard Beale and Michelle Dockery as Diana Christenson.



Douglas Henshall is known for his turn as Professor Nick Cutter in the British sci-fi series Primeval and his performance as Jimmy Perez in the crime drama Shetland. His London theater credits include Betrayal and 55 Days. William Holden originated the role of Max in Paddy Chayevsky's film Network, earning a 1977 Oscar nomination for his performance.



The design team for Network will include set and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, video design by Tal Yarden, costume design by An D’Huys and music/sound design by Eric Sleichim. The limited engagement will play through March 24, 2018.