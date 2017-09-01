Tony Nominee Sarah Greene & More to Join Jez Butterworth's New Play The Ferryman in London

Tony nominee Sarah Greene (The Cripple of Inishmaan) is among the new cast members set to join Jez Butterworth's acclaimed play The Ferryman at London's Gielgud Theatre on October 9. Sam Mendes directs the new work that began West End performances on June 20 following a debut engagement at the Royal Court Theatre.



Greene will take on the role of Caitlin Carney, alongside fellow new company members Maureen Beattie as Aunt Maggie Far Away, Charles Dale as Father Horrigan, Laurie Davidson as Shane Corcoran, William Houston as Quinn Carney, Ivan Kaye as Tom Kettle, Mark Lambert as Uncle Patrick Carney, Catherine McCormack as Mary Carney, Fergal McElherron as Frank Magennis and Glenn Speers as Lawrence Malone.



They join remaining original company members Fra Fee as Michael Carney, Stuart Graham as Muldoon, Carla Langley as Shena Carney, Conor MacNeill as Diarmaid Corcoran, Rob Malone as Oisin Carney, Dearbhla Molloy as Aunt Pat Carney and Niall Wright as JJ Carney.



The Ferryman takes place in the early ‘80s in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest and the celebratory feast. This year, however, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor. The play is scheduled to conclude its run at the Gielgud on January 6, 2018.