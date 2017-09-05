Alison Pill Will Join Laurie Metcalf & Glenda Jackson in Three Tall Women at Broadway's Golden Theatre

Tony nominee Alison Pill completes the trio of actors at the center of the Broadway premiere of Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Three Tall Women, which will play the Golden Theatre beginning on February 27, 2018 with an opening set for March 29.



Tony winner and three-time Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf will also star in the previously announced production alongside two-time Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson. Two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello will direct. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



Alison Pill received a Tony Award nomination for her Broadway debut in The Lieutenant of Inishmore. Her other Broadway appearances include The House of Blue Leaves, The Miracle Worker and Mauritius. Pill's off-Broadway credits comprise This Wide Night, Reasons to Be Pretty, Blackbird, On the Mountain and The Distance From Here.



Albee's Three Tall Women, which made its New York premiere at the Vineyard Theatre in 1994, is the portrait of a woman in life’s final act. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1994, the play received the New York Drama Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards for Best Play. This production will mark its Broadway debut.