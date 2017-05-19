Laurie Metcalf & Glenda Jackson to Lead First Broadway Production of Three Tall Women

Three-time Emmy winner and current Tony nominee Laurie Metcalf will star alongside two-time Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson in the Broadway premiere of Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Three Tall Women. Two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello will direct the production scheduled to begin previews on February 27, 2018 with an opening night set for March 29, 2018 at a venue to be announced.



Metcalf is currently a Tony Award nominee for Lucas Hnath's A Doll’s House, Part 2. Her other Broadway credits have included November, The Other Place and Misery. She received three Emmy Awards for her work on the television series Roseanne, which is set to return in 2018.



This production will mark Jackson’s return to Broadway after a 30-year absence. She made her Broadway debut in 1965 in The Persecution and Assassination of Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton Under the Direction of the Marquis de Sade, and went on to star on Broadway in Rose (1981), Strange Interlude (1985) and Macbeth (1988). She has also performed extensively in the U.K. Jackson won an Oscar in 1970 for Women in Love and another for A Touch of Class in 1974.



Albee's Three Tall Women, which made its New York premiere at the Vineyard Theatre in 1994, is the portrait of a woman in life’s final act. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1994, Three Tall Women received the New York Drama Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards for Best Play. This production will mark the play's Broadway debut. Further casting will be announced at a later date, along with the roles that Metcalf and Jackson will play.