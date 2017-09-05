Jonathan Coy to Join James Graham's Dark New Play Ink as It Transfers to the West End

Jonathan Coy has joined the company of James Graham's new play Ink in its transfer to the Duke of York Theatre. The West End engagement, set to run from September 9, 2017-January 6, 2018, follows an acclaimed debut with London's Almeida Theatre.



Coy will play the role of Hugh Cudlipp alongside the previously announced Tony nominee Bertie Carvel as Rupert Murdoch and Richard Coyle as Larry Lamb. The 1969-set Ink centers on a young and rebellious Murdoch as he asks the impossible and launches The Sun’s first editor’s quest: to give the people what they want, no matter the cost.



The company of Ink will also include Oliver Birch, Rachel Caffrey, Pearl Chanda, Geoffrey Freshwater, Jack Holden, Justin Salinger, Sophie Stanton, Tim Steed, Tony Turner, Rene Zagger, Natalie Law, Andrew McDonald, Jonny McPherson, Owen Oldroyd and Joel Samuels. Ink features design by Bunny Christie and lighting by Neil Austin.



Jonathan Coy has been seen onstage as Leonato in Much Ado About Nothing at Wyndham's Theatre, Colonel Luykin in The Magistrate at the Royal National Theatre and Lloyd Dallas in a U.K. tour of Noises Off. He also appeared in the company of Privacy at the Donmar Warehouse. Coy's screen credits include the series Rumpole, Hornblower and Downton Abbey.