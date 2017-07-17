Broadway BUZZ

James Graham's Ink, Starring Tony Nominee Bertie Carvel as Rupert Murdoch, Will Transfer to London's West End
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 17, 2017
Bertie Carvel & Richard Coyle in 'Ink'
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

James Graham's new play Ink, which follows the birth of England's most influential newspaper, will transfer to the West End's Duke of York Theatre for a run from September 9, 2017-January 6, 2018. The mounting follows an acclaimed run with London's Almeida Theatre.

Bertie Carvel, who won over New York audiences (and Tony nominators) with his Broadway-debut performance as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda, will repeat his work as Rupert Murdoch from Ink's Almeida production. Richard Coyle will also reprise his performance as Larry Lamb. The 1969-set Ink centers on a young and rebellious Murdoch as he asks the impossible and launches The Sun’s first editor’s quest: to give the people what they want, no matter the cost.

The Almeida's season will also include the new play Albion (October 10-November 24, 2017) by King Charles III Tony nominee Mike Barlett and directed by Rupert Goold, featuring an initial cast led by Victoria Hamilton. Also set for The Almeida is Anne Washburn's Twilight Zone play adaptation (December 5, 2017-January 27, 2018), directed by Richard Jones; Tennessee Williams' Summer and Smoke (February 24-April 7, 2018), directed by Rebecca Frecknall; the anthology play Figures of Speech (with dates to be announced), directed by Anthony Almeida; and the previously announced West End transfer of Mary Stuart (January 13-March 31, 2018), adapted and directed by 1984 co-writer Robert Icke.

