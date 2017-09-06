Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Donna Murphy Sets Final Performance Date in Hello, Dolly!; Bernadette Peters Will Perform Eight Shows a Week
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 6, 2017
Donna Murphy
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Donna Murphy, who has been wowing Tuesday-night audiences in the title role of Hello, Dolly! since June, will play her final performance in the musical on January 9, 2018. Bernadette Peters, who is set to replace Bette Midler in the role on January 20, will play all eight weekly performances in the musical. Midler's final performance will be on January 14.

As previously announced, also joining the company on January 20 will be Victor Garber, taking over the role of Horace Vandergelder from David Hyde Pierce. The cast of Hello, Dolly! also includes 2017 Tony winner Gavin Creel as Cornelius Hackl, Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Beanie Feldstein as Minnie Fay, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde and Jennifer Simard as Ernestina Money. Taylor Trensch will exit the company as Barnaby Tucker at a date to be set to lead the cast of Dear Evan Hansen; a Hello, Dolly! replacement for Trensch will be announced.

The full company of Hello, Dolly! features Kevin Ligon, Cameron Adams, Phillip Attmore, Giuseppe Bausilio, Justin Bowen, Taeler Cyrus, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Stephen Hanna, Michael Hartung, Robert Hartwell, Aaron Kaburick, Amanda LaMotte, Analisa Leaming, Jess LeProtto, Nathan Madden, Michael McCormick, Linda Mugleston, Hayley Podschun, Jessica Sheridan, Christian Dante White, Branch Woodman, Ryan Worsing, Richard Riaz Yoder, Michael Hartung, Elizabeth Earley, Jenifer Foote, Ian Liberto, Michaeljon Slinger, Nathan Keen, Sarah Meahl and Stephen Hernandez.

The revival features direction by Jerry Zaks and choreography by Warren Carlyle with lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Scott Lehrer and costume/scenic design by 2017 Tony winner Santo Loquasto.

Hello, Dolly!

Bette Midler returns to Broadway in this musical classic!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Tina Fey's Mean Girls Musical Sets Broadway Dates and Theater
  2. Back Where She Belongs! Bernadette Peters Will Return to Broadway in Hello, Dolly!
  3. Donna Murphy Sets Final Performance Date in Hello, Dolly!
  4. The Rise and Reboot of Broadway's Beloved Once on This Island
  5. Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2 Will Close on Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Anastasia Chicago Frozen Cats A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps