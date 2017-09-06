Donna Murphy Sets Final Performance Date in Hello, Dolly!; Bernadette Peters Will Perform Eight Shows a Week

Donna Murphy, who has been wowing Tuesday-night audiences in the title role of Hello, Dolly! since June, will play her final performance in the musical on January 9, 2018. Bernadette Peters, who is set to replace Bette Midler in the role on January 20, will play all eight weekly performances in the musical. Midler's final performance will be on January 14.



As previously announced, also joining the company on January 20 will be Victor Garber, taking over the role of Horace Vandergelder from David Hyde Pierce. The cast of Hello, Dolly! also includes 2017 Tony winner Gavin Creel as Cornelius Hackl, Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Beanie Feldstein as Minnie Fay, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde and Jennifer Simard as Ernestina Money. Taylor Trensch will exit the company as Barnaby Tucker at a date to be set to lead the cast of Dear Evan Hansen; a Hello, Dolly! replacement for Trensch will be announced.



The full company of Hello, Dolly! features Kevin Ligon, Cameron Adams, Phillip Attmore, Giuseppe Bausilio, Justin Bowen, Taeler Cyrus, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Stephen Hanna, Michael Hartung, Robert Hartwell, Aaron Kaburick, Amanda LaMotte, Analisa Leaming, Jess LeProtto, Nathan Madden, Michael McCormick, Linda Mugleston, Hayley Podschun, Jessica Sheridan, Christian Dante White, Branch Woodman, Ryan Worsing, Richard Riaz Yoder, Michael Hartung, Elizabeth Earley, Jenifer Foote, Ian Liberto, Michaeljon Slinger, Nathan Keen, Sarah Meahl and Stephen Hernandez.



The revival features direction by Jerry Zaks and choreography by Warren Carlyle with lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Scott Lehrer and costume/scenic design by 2017 Tony winner Santo Loquasto.