Arnie Burton & Matt McGrath to Star in 25th-Anniversary Production of Lonely Planet
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 6, 2017
Arnie Burton
(Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Stage vets Arnie Burton (The Government Inspector) and Matt McGrath (The Legend of Georgia McBride) are set to star in the off-Broadway revival of Steven Dietz's 1994 play Lonely Planet, kicking off Keen Company's 2017-2018 season. Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein will helm the previously announced production at the Clurman Theatre, set to begin previews on October 3 and open on October 19.

Set in a small map store on the oldest street in an American city, Lonely Planet is an intimate portrait of two friends at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Shop owner Jody (Burton) becomes increasingly fearful of the world outside and the dangers it poses, refusing to leave his shop. Meanwhile Carl (McGrath), his spirited friend, begins filling the store with a variety of mysterious chairs.

The design team for Lonely Planet will include Anshuman Bhatia (scenic design), Jennifer Paar (costume design), Paul Hudson (lighting design) and Bart Fasbender (sound design). Lonely Planet will play a limited run through November 18.

The 2017-2018 Keen Company season will also include a new production of A.R. Gurney's Later Life.

