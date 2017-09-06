Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

A Chorus Line Originals Donna McKechnie, Priscilla Lopez & Baayork Lee to Present at Chita Rivera Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 6, 2017
Donna McKechnie

Donna McKechnie, Priscilla Lopez and Baayork Lee, who shared the stage in the original Broadway production of A Chorus Line, are among the stars set to present at the 2017 Chita Rivera Awards! The event, hosted by Bebe Neuwirth, will take place on September 11 at 7:30pm at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Presenters set to join McKechnie, Lopez and Lee will be Chris Noth, David Hyde Pierce, Carmen De Lavallade, Nikki M. James, Tony Yazbeck, Karen Ziemba, Melissa Errico, Jerry Zaks, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Lee Roy Reams and Pam McKinnon.

In addition to the announcement of winners in competitive categories, the evening, directed by four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner, will include performances by The New York City Ballet performing "America" from West Side Story to honor Rivera as well as Robert Fairchild and Melanie Moore dancing a duet montage from La La Land, A Bronx Tale, Come From Away and off-Broadway's recent Sweet Charity revival. 

American Dance Machine will re-create "We'll Take a Glass Together" from Grand Hotel in a tribute to theater and dance legend Tommy Tune, who will be presented with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award. Diane Paulus will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater Award as director and Antonio Vendome will receive the Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and Humanities Award.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, and the awards seek to continue that vision by not only celebrating the superb achievement of each nominee but by recognizing the immeasurable talents and passion of every theatrical choreographer and dancer.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Tina Fey's Mean Girls Musical Sets Broadway Dates and Theater
  2. Back Where She Belongs! Bernadette Peters Will Return to Broadway in Hello, Dolly!
  3. Donna Murphy Sets Final Performance Date in Hello, Dolly!
  4. The Rise and Reboot of Broadway's Beloved Once on This Island
  5. Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2 Will Close on Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Anastasia Chicago Frozen Cats A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps