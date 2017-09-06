A Chorus Line Originals Donna McKechnie, Priscilla Lopez & Baayork Lee to Present at Chita Rivera Awards

Donna McKechnie, Priscilla Lopez and Baayork Lee, who shared the stage in the original Broadway production of A Chorus Line, are among the stars set to present at the 2017 Chita Rivera Awards! The event, hosted by Bebe Neuwirth, will take place on September 11 at 7:30pm at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.



Presenters set to join McKechnie, Lopez and Lee will be Chris Noth, David Hyde Pierce, Carmen De Lavallade, Nikki M. James, Tony Yazbeck, Karen Ziemba, Melissa Errico, Jerry Zaks, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Lee Roy Reams and Pam McKinnon.



In addition to the announcement of winners in competitive categories, the evening, directed by four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner, will include performances by The New York City Ballet performing "America" from West Side Story to honor Rivera as well as Robert Fairchild and Melanie Moore dancing a duet montage from La La Land, A Bronx Tale, Come From Away and off-Broadway's recent Sweet Charity revival.



American Dance Machine will re-create "We'll Take a Glass Together" from Grand Hotel in a tribute to theater and dance legend Tommy Tune, who will be presented with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award. Diane Paulus will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater Award as director and Antonio Vendome will receive the Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and Humanities Award.



The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, and the awards seek to continue that vision by not only celebrating the superb achievement of each nominee but by recognizing the immeasurable talents and passion of every theatrical choreographer and dancer.