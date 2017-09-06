See Matt Shingledecker, Phoenix Best & More Hit the Rehearsal Room Pre-Les Miserables Tour

Do you hear the people sing? Broadway.com did when they got a sneak peek inside the rehearsal room for the national tour of Les Miserables. The touring production of the blockbuster musical, directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, will kick off at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, on September 21. As previously reported, the cast includes Nick Cartell, Josh Davis, Melissa Mitchell, Matt Shingledecker, Phoenix Best, Joshua Grosso, Jillian Butler and more talents. Take a look at these hot shots, and get ready for the revolution to come to a city near you!







Phoenix Best belts out "On My Own" as Éponine.







Josh Davis snaps a pic. He is playing Javert.







Nick Cartell takes in the moment as Jean Valjean.







Melissa Mitchell and Jillian Butler are all smiles to play Fantine and Cosette.







We cannot wait to experience this production's new beginning for the beloved musical, Les Miserables!