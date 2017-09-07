Broadway BUZZ

Bernadette Peters & Kristin Chenoweth to Honor Carol Burnett on TV Tribute to The Carol Burnett Show
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 7, 2017
Carol Burnett
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Upcoming Hello, Dolly! star Bernadette Peters and fellow Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth are among the talents set to honor Tony-winning stage and TV icon Carol Burnett on CBS' Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special, Deadline reports. The two-hour program looking back on the long-running variety series The Carol Burnett Show will air on December 3 at 8:00pm on CBS.

Peters and Chenoweth will be joined by original Carol Burnett Show stars Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner along with costume designer Bob Mackie, performing in tribute to Burnett. Other stars slated to participate include Tony winner Martin Short, Tony nominee Harry Connick Jr., Jim Carrey, Stephen Colbert, Bill Hader, Jay Leno, Jane Lynch and upcoming A Christmas Story star Maya Rudolph.

The Carol Burnett Show, a comedy showcase that combined sketches with song and dance, debuted in 1967, starring Burnett alongside Lawrence, Waggoner, Harvey Korman and Tim Conway. The series ran 11 seasons, earning 25 Primetime Awards. 

Burnett made her Broadway debut in a Tony-nominated turn as Princess Winnifred in the original Once Upon a Mattress. Her other Broadway roles include a Tony-nommed performance in Moon Over Buffalo, as well as roles in Fade Out—Fade In, Putting It Together and Love Letters. Burnett debuted the autobiographical play Hollywood Arms, co-written with her daughter Carrie Hamilton, on Broadway in 2002. Burnett was presented with a special Tony Award in 1969.

