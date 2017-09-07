Odds & Ends: Jerry Garcia/Robert Hunter Jukebox Musical Set for Off-Broadway Run & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Jerry Garcia/Robert Hunter Jukebox Musical Set for Off-Broadway Run

Roses Red, Green Gold, a new musical featuring the songs of the late Jerry Garcia and lyricist Robert Hunter, will debut off-Broadway at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Featuring a book by Michael Norman Mann and direction/choreography by Rachel Klein, the show will start previews on October 11 with an opening night set for October 29. The new musical set in 1920s Maryland tells the fantastical and comedic tale of Jackson Jones and his family of swindlers as they gamble their way to love and riches. The cast of eight actor-musicians will be led by Scott Wakefield as Jackson Jones alongside Brian Russell Carey, Maggie Hollinbeck, David Park, Michael McCoy Reilly, Natalie Storrs, Debbie Christine Tjong and Michael Viruet.



Celia Keenan-Bolger to Lead The Triumph of Love Benefit

Three-time Tony nominee Celia Keenan-Bolger is set to appear in a one-night benefit performance of Marivaux's classic comedy The Triumph of Love, featuring a new translation by James Magruder and directed by Jesse Berger. In The Triumph of Love, Princess Léonide of Sparta (Keenan-Bolger) employs wits, wiles and britches when she attempts a tour-de-force triple seduction of not only her young love, but also his two stick-in-the-mud guardians. The October 2 benefit performance will take place at 7:30pm at Symphony Space. Joining Keenan-Bolger will be Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen with Arnie Burton, Clifton Duncan, Carson Elrod and Molly Ranson.



Tony Winner Marsha Norman to Be Honored by The 24-Hour Plays

Tony and Pulitzer winner Marsha Norman (The Secret Garden, 'Night Mother) will receive a hat-tip from The 17th Annual 24 Hour Plays event, set to take place on October 30 at 8:00pm at the American Airlines Theatre. The marathon playwriting event will partner with The Lilly Awards to honor Norman. “Marsha Norman led the charge for gender and racial parity in the American theater for decades, long before it was a commonly accepted goal,” said playwright Julia Jordan, vice president of The Lilly Awards. “She has also taught a generation of our most exciting and successful new playwrights—all on the side of her own Pulitzer-, Tony- and Peabody Award-winning work.”



Leslie Jordan Withdraws from New Work Warhol/Capote

Emmy winner Leslie Jordan has exited the much-anticipated new work Warhol/Capote "due to unforeseen personal circumstances," according to a representative for the American Repertory Theater. The play is set to begin performances at the Cambridge, Massachusetts theater on September 10. Co-starring Tony winner Stephen Spinella, the play based on a series of intimate, wide-ranging conversations between Andy Warhol (Spinella) and Truman Capote (Jordan), is directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer. Broadway veteran Dan Butler (Twentieth Century) will take over for Jordan for the full run.