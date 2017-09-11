Tickets Are Now on Sale for Carousel, Starring Jessie Mueller & Joshua Henry

Tickets are on sale for the new Broadway production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic musical Carousel. Jack O'Brien directs and Justin Peck choreographs the revival that begins previews on February 28, 2018 and opens on April 12 at the Imperial Theatre.



Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry lead the cast as Julie Jordan and Billy Bigelow, respectively. They are joined by Betsy Wolfe as Carrie Pipperidge, Renée Fleming as Nettie Fowler, Alexander Gemignani as Enoch Snow, Margaret Colin as Mrs. Mullin, Amar Ramasar as Jigger and Brittany Pollack as Louise.



Set in a small New England factory town, Carousel follows the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker (Henry) and the young woman (Mueller) who gives up everything for him.



The ensemble of Carousel will feature Colin Anderson, Yesenia Ayala, Nicholas Belton, Colin Bradbury, Andrei Chagas, Leigh-Ann Esty, Laura Feig, David Michael Garry, Garett Hawe, Rosena M. Hill Jackson, Amy Justman, Jess LeProtto, Skye Mattox, Adriana Pierce, David Prottas, Craig Salstein, Ahmad Simmons, Antoine L. Smith, Corey John Snide, Erica Spyres, Ryan Steele, Sam Strasfeld, Ricky Ubeda, Scarlett Walker, Jacob Keith Watson and William Youmans.



The creative team of Carousel includes Santo Loquasto (scenic design), Ann Roth (costume design), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Scott Lehrer (sound design), Jonathan Tunick (orchestrations) and Andy Einhorn (musical supervision and direction).