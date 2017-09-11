Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Carousel, Starring Jessie Mueller & Joshua Henry
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 11, 2017
Jessie Mueller & Joshua Henry
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser & Bruce Glikas)

Tickets are on sale for the new Broadway production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic musical Carousel. Jack O'Brien directs and Justin Peck choreographs the revival that begins previews on February 28, 2018 and opens on April 12 at the Imperial Theatre.

Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry lead the cast as Julie Jordan and Billy Bigelow, respectively. They are joined by Betsy Wolfe as Carrie Pipperidge, Renée Fleming as Nettie Fowler, Alexander Gemignani as Enoch Snow, Margaret Colin as Mrs. Mullin, Amar Ramasar as Jigger and Brittany Pollack as Louise.

Set in a small New England factory town, Carousel follows the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker (Henry) and the young woman (Mueller) who gives up everything for him.

The ensemble of Carousel will feature Colin Anderson, Yesenia Ayala, Nicholas Belton, Colin Bradbury, Andrei Chagas, Leigh-Ann Esty, Laura Feig, David Michael Garry, Garett Hawe, Rosena M. Hill Jackson, Amy Justman, Jess LeProtto, Skye Mattox, Adriana Pierce, David Prottas, Craig Salstein, Ahmad Simmons, Antoine L. Smith, Corey John Snide, Erica Spyres, Ryan Steele, Sam Strasfeld, Ricky Ubeda, Scarlett Walker, Jacob Keith Watson and William Youmans. 

The creative team of Carousel includes Santo Loquasto (scenic design), Ann Roth (costume design), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Scott Lehrer (sound design), Jonathan Tunick (orchestrations) and Andy Einhorn (musical supervision and direction).

Carousel

Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic returns to Broadway starring Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Fall Preview 2017: 33 Top Show Picks for Theater Fans This Fall
  2. 70th Annual Tony Awards Takes Home an Emmy; Hairspray Live! Also Wins Big
  3. Michael Friedman, Composer of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and More, Dies at 41
  4. Tickets Are Now on Sale for the New Broadway Revival of Carousel
  5. The Top 10 Broadway Alums You're Rooting for at the Emmys

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Anastasia Chicago Frozen Cats A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps