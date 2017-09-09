Broadway BUZZ

Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Iceman Cometh Starring Denzel Washington
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 9, 2017
Denzel Washington
(Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Tickets are now on sale for the 2018 Broadway revival of Eugene O'Neill's classic work The Iceman Cometh, starring Tony and Oscar winner Denzel Washington. Tony winner George C. Wolfe directs the production that begins previews on March 22 and opens on April 26 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The Iceman Cometh will play a 14-week limited engagement.

Washington will play the central role of Hickey, a conflicted man who passionately encourages fellow alcoholics in a New York City bar to abandon their pipe dreams and take hold of harsh realities, eventually revealing secrets from his own past. This production of O'Neill's 1946 epic work will be its fourth Broadway revival. 

Denzel Washington is a Tony winner for Fences who was last seen on Broadway in A Raisin in the Sun. His other Broadway appearances have included turns in Checkmates and Julius Caesar. Washington is an Oscar winner for Glory and Training Day.

George C. Wolfe is the legendary director/producer whose extensive résumé includes five Tony Award wins. He has directed such Broadway productions as Angels in America; Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk; Caroline, or Change; The Normal Heart and most recently Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed.

Additional casting and creative team for The Iceman Cometh will be announced at a later date.

The Iceman Cometh

Denzel Washington stars in the Broadway revival of Eugene O'Neill's classic.
