Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Dear Evan Hansen Star Ben Platt to Record Original Music on Debut Album
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 7, 2017
Ben Platt
(Photo: CBS)

Ben Platt, the young Tony-winning star of Dear Evan Hansen, has signed a recording contract with Atlantic Records. The talented singer is expected to record original tunes on his first album.

"It has been a longtime dream to create original music," said Platt in a statement. "I am so excited to be working on this debut album and even more excited for the day I can share it with the world."

Platt, who will conclude his run in Dear Evan Hansen on November 19, became the youngest winner of the Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award for his breakout performance in the musical. He's also earned acclaim for his Broadway-debut performance as Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon and for his turn as Benji Applebaum in the Pitch Perfect movies.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Tina Fey's Mean Girls Musical Sets Broadway Dates and Theater
  2. Donna Murphy Sets Final Performance Date in Hello, Dolly!
  3. Back Where She Belongs! Bernadette Peters Will Return to Broadway in Hello, Dolly!
  4. The Rise and Reboot of Broadway's Beloved Once on This Island
  5. Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2 Will Close on Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Anastasia Chicago Frozen Cats A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps