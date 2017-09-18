Dear Evan Hansen's Will Roland Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind look at the 2017 Tony-winning musical! Dear Evan Hansen's Jared Kleinman himself, Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Will Roland, is set to lead Broadway.com's new vlog—Sincerely, Me—starting on September 21.



The vlog will follow scene-stealer Roland and his co-stars backstage at the hit musical by Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Dear Evan Hansen follows the conflicted title character (played by Tony winner Ben Platt), who finds himself caught in a lie that unexpectedly changes his life.



In addition to his current Broadway-debut performance at the Music Box Theatre, Roland has been seen off-Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen's New York premiere and in the show's world premiere production at Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage. His additional stage credits include The Bus, Academia Nuts!, LoserSongs and The Black Suits.



Tune in and watch the funny and talented Roland take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the show that is bringing audiences to tears (both happy and sad) every night.



Sincerely, Me will run every Thursday for eight weeks.