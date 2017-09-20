LaChanze, Ariana DeBose, Storm Lever & More to Bring Some 'Hot Stuff' to Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Beloved Tony winner LaChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever will be the three actresses playing the undisputed Queen of Disco in the world premiere musical Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, set to debut at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse; as previously reported, the show follows a similar structure to the Cher bio-musical. LaChanze, DeBose and Lever will play Diva Donna, Disco Donna and Duckling Donna, respectively. The production, featuring a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, choreography by Sergio Trujillo and direction by McAnuff, will run at La Jolla's Mandell Weiss Theatre from November 7 through December 17.



The cast will also include Mackenzie Bell, Kimberly Dodson, Anissa Felix, Drew Foster, Ari Groover, Afra Hines, Aaron Krohn, Jenny Laroche, Wonu Ogunfowora, Rebecca Riker, Christina Robinson, Ken Robinson, Jessica Rush, Kaye Tuckerman, Jared Zirilli, Aurelia Michael and Andra Caston.



LaChanze is a Tony winner for her performance as Celie in the original Broadway production of The Color Purple. Her extensive Broadway résumé also includes a Tony-nominated performance as Ti Moune in Broadway's original Once on This Island, along with turns in Uptown...It's Hot!, Dreamgirls, Company, Ragtime and If/Then. LaChanze's off-Broadway credits include the debut of Once on This Island along with The Vagina Monologues, The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, Dessa Rose and Inked Baby.



DeBose recently appeared on Broadway in Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale. Her other Broadway credits include Hamilton, Pippin, Motown and Bring It On the Musical. Her screen credits include Blue Bloods and The Breaks.



Lever appeared in La Jolla Playhouse’s production of Freaky Friday. She has appeared off-Broadway in The Wringer. Her other New York stage credits include Fashion Academy and Good Swimmer.



Told through the dramatic lens of her final concert, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical presents the complexities and conflicts the famed songwriter and singer faced in her meteoric rise—and descent. Featuring a score with more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You, Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” the musical is a tribute to the voice of a generation.



Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will include scenic design by Paul Tazewell, costume design by Howell Binkley, lighting design by Gareth Owen, sound design by Bill Brendle and orchestrations by Victoria Theodore. Shirley Fishman will serve as music director and conductor.