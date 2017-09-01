Odds & Ends: Patti LuPone to Release New Album Don't Monkey with Broadway, Lena Hall Joins Cast of Snowpiercer Pilot & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Patti LuPone to Release New Album Don't Monkey with Broadway

Broadway Records has announced that War Paint star Patti LuPone will release the new album Don't Monkey with Broadway. Based on a concert LuPone gave in her hometown of Northport, Long Island, the new album will be released digitally and in stores on September 29. The two-disc album will include LuPone standards such as "Meadowlark" and "Some People" along with other musical-theater favorites including "Easy to Be Hard" and "A Lot of Livin' to Do." LuPone is also joined on the album by the Northport High School Tour Choir. Don't Monkey with Broadway is LuPone’s third album with Broadway Records, following “Far Away Places—Live at 54 Below” and the reissued “Matters of the Heart.”



Three Tony Winners Set for Woody Allen's New Film

Tony winner Liev Schreiber will join fellow Tony winners Annaleigh Ashford and Cherry Jones in Woody Allen's new film, according to Deadline. The plot is being kept under wraps for the untitled project from the Bullets Over Broadway Tony nominee that will also feature stage vets Timothée Chalamet and Jude Law with Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez, but we're always game for a slate of theater stars strutting their stuff on the big screen.



Steve Martin to Be Honored by the Drama League

Bright Star Tony nominee Steve Martin, whose new play Meteor Shower is slated for the fall Broadway season (featuring the Broadway debut of Amy Schumer), has been named the 2017 honoree for the Drama League's annual benefit gala. "We are excited for this opportunity to gather the theater community together to celebrate Steve, particularly in anticipation of the Broadway premiere of his new play coming up this fall," said Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, the Drama League's executive artistic director. Titled A Musical Celebration of Broadway, the League's gala will take place on November 6 at the Plaza Hotel.



Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, Directed by Michael Urie, Will Return Off-Broadway

Drew Droege's solo play Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, which played a debut run in 2016, will make an off-Broadway return at SoHo Playhouse. Upcoming Torch Song star Michael Urie will repeat his duties as the comedy's director. In Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, Josh and Brennan are about to get married in Palm Springs. The night before becomes a drunken, drug-fueled riot, because their friend Gerry has arrived, furious that their invitation says, "Please refrain from wearing bright colors or bold patterns." In the struggle for equality, what do we really want and what do we lose? The show will begin previews on November 12 with an opening scheduled for November 20. Bright Colors will play a limited run through January 7.



Lena Hall Joins Cast of Snowpiercer Pilot

Hedwig and the Angry Inch Tony winner Lena Hall has been added to the cast of the TNT's pilot for the series adapted from the 2013 movie Snowpiercer according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hall will play train archivist Sayori in the thriller that centers on survivors on a forever moving train that travels the world just after the apocalyptic ice age leaves the Earth as a frozen wasteland. Hall joins the previously announced Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs in the pilot.

