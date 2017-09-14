The Exorcist West End Debut to Be Led by Original U.K. Wicked Star Adam Garcia

Adam Garcia, the original Fiyero of London's Wicked, will lead the cast of John Pielmeier's stage version of William Peter Blatty’s famed horror novel The Exorcist in its London debut. Sean Mathias will direct the previously announced play at the Phoenix Theatre for a run from October 20, 2017 to March 10, 2018.



Garcia will play Father Damien Karras (the Exorcist of the show's title) alongside Jenny Seagrove as Chris MacNeil and Peter Bowles as Father Lankester Merrin. They will be joined by Clare Louise Connolly as Regan, Todd Boyce as Doctor Strong, Mitchell Mullen as Doctor Klein, Elliot Harper as Father Joe and Tristram Wymark as Burke.



The Exorcist follows a mother (Seagrove) who seeks the help of two priests to save her daughter, Regan (Connolly), who is possessed by a mysterious entity. William Friedkin’s 1973 film adaptation, widely considered the scariest movie of all time, won two Academy Awards and went on to become one of the top ten highest-grossing films ever.



Adam Garcia is a two-time Olivier Award nominee, last seen in the West End's Winter’s Tale and recently in the world premiere of Twilight Song. Musical stage credits include Kiss Me Kate, Fiyero in the original London cast of Wicked, Chip in On the Town and Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever. Garcia appears in Kenneth Branagh’s forthcoming film adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express.



Jenny Seagrove's recent credits including How The Other Half Loves, Brief Encounter, Volcano, Night Of The Iguana, Hurlyburly and The Country Girl. She recently appeared as Louisa Gould in the film Another Mother’s Son and is known to TV viewers as QC Jo Mills on ITV’s BAFTA award-winning Judge John Deed.



Peter Bowles' West End theater credits include Hay Fever and The Entertainer. He played the role of Richard DeVere in the BBC comedy series To the Manor Born as well as leading roles in The Irish RM, The Bounder, Rumpole of the Bailey and Only When I Laugh. Peter can currently be seen on ITV’s Victoria as the Duke of Wellington.