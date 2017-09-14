Broadway BUZZ

(Photos: Joan Marcus, Matthew Murphy & Marc Platt Productions)
Watch the Choreographers of Charlie, Come From Away & La La Land Create Touchdown Moves for Football Players
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 14, 2017

Touchdown, indeed! The NFL has leveraged the talents of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory choreographer Joshua Bergasse, Come From Away move maker Kelly Devine and La La Land dance genius Mandy Moore to help add spice to football touchdown celebrations. Bergasse, who recently took home a Chita Rivera Award for his fresh take on Sweet Charity, introduced what he calls the Wonka-inspired "Oompa kickline" while Devine showed how a simple pair of magic hands can catch a ball from anywhere in the stadium. Give a watch to the moves of these talented choreographers (displayed by a trio of red-hot dancers) and give 'em a try for yourself!

