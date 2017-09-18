Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Nickelodeon Cartoons That Should Come to Broadway
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 18, 2017
(Photos: Nickelodeon)

A new week has arrived, Broadway fans! We're still having a ball listening to the SpongeBob SquarePants cast recording. On top of that, we received complete casting for the eagerly anticipated production last week. In honor of the SpongeBob SquarePants excitement, we asked you to rank the other '90s/early 2000s Nickelodeon cartoons you'd like to see in splashy Broadway musical form. So which nostlgia-inducing Nickelodeon series should join SpongeBob on the Great White Way? Go down memory lane with the theme music from your top 10 picks!

10. CatDog



9. Rocko's Modern Life



8. As Told by Ginger



7. Danny Phantom



6. The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius



5. The Wild Thornberrys



4. Doug



3. Rugrats



2. Hey, Arnold!



1. The Fairly OddParents

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. How Jackie Hoffman Won the Internet When Laura Dern Won the Emmy
  2. Dear Evan Hansen's Will Roland Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
  3. Broadway at the Emmys: John Lithgow & More Take Home Trophies
  4. Jonno Davies & Alexandra Spencer-Jones Bring the Brotherhood of A Clockwork Orange Stateside

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical A Bronx Tale Frozen Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps