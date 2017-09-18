The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Nickelodeon Cartoons That Should Come to Broadway

A new week has arrived, Broadway fans! We're still having a ball listening to the SpongeBob SquarePants cast recording. On top of that, we received complete casting for the eagerly anticipated production last week. In honor of the SpongeBob SquarePants excitement, we asked you to rank the other '90s/early 2000s Nickelodeon cartoons you'd like to see in splashy Broadway musical form. So which nostlgia-inducing Nickelodeon series should join SpongeBob on the Great White Way? Go down memory lane with the theme music from your top 10 picks!



10. CatDog







9. Rocko's Modern Life







8. As Told by Ginger







7. Danny Phantom







6. The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius







5. The Wild Thornberrys







4. Doug







3. Rugrats







2. Hey, Arnold!







1. The Fairly OddParents



