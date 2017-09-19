Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway.com Launches The Sit-Down Podcast
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 19, 2017

Add this to your list of podcasts! The Sit-Down by Broadway.com, a podcast that features audio versions of the most engaging conversations from the ever-expanding Broadway.com content library.

You already hang out with us to get the latest theater news, gorgeous photo and video features and shenanigans with your favorite stars. Why not take clips from Live at Five, Show People with Paul Wontorek, The Broadway.com Show and more along on your morning commute or to the gym? Hosted by Content Producer Matt Rodin, new episodes of The Sit-Down are set to be released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Fans can listen on StitcheriTunes, TuneIn and Google Play now. What are you waiting for? Conversations with stars like Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt, stage and screen fave Darren Criss and more await your earbuds!

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Betsy Wolfe Exits 2018 Broadway Carousel Revival
  2. John Stamos to Star in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory at the Hollywood Bowl
  3. Broadway Grosses: Groundhog Day & Bandstand Close with Sunny Skies at the Box Office
  4. How Jackie Hoffman Won the Internet When Laura Dern Won the Emmy
  5. Skylar Astin & More Tapped for Theresa Rebeck's What We're Up Against

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical A Bronx Tale Frozen Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps