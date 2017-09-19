Odds & Ends: Watch Hamilton Alum Jordan Fisher Perform on Dancing with the Stars & More

Hamilton Vet Jordan Fisher Makes a Splash on Dancing with the Stars

Jordan Fisher is going for that mirror ball! The Broadway alum is competing in the 25th season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. He and dance partner Lindsay Arnold wowed the crowd with their tango during the season premiere on September 18. Check out Fisher’s fancy footwork below and cheer him on Monday nights on ABC!







Here Are the Stars You’ll Spot at This Year’s Broadway Flea Market

We’ve got your weekend plans right here! The 31st annual Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction will take place on September 24, and the autograph table is going to be stacked with stars. Bernadette Peters, Stephanie J. Block, Christy Altomare, Donna Murphy, Billy Porter and Broadway.com’s newest vlogger Will Roland are just a few of the names scheduled to sign autographs on Sunday. The Broadway Flea Market, which raises money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will take place at Shubert Alley and West 45th Street. See you there!



Les Miserables Scribe’s Manhattan Parisienne Announces Casting

Casting has been announced for Alain Boublil’s Manhattan Parisienne, which is set to run off-Broadway at The Other Palace from October 10 through October 21. Helmed by Bruce Guthrie, the cast will include Noa Bodner, Richard Emerson, Douglas Hansell, James Lailey, Orlando Seale, Gabriel Vick and Marie Zamora. The play with music follows a French female singer and a male New York musician who has a history with Paris. Connected by music, they embark on a surreal journey though NYC on a rainy evening, intersecting with various characters including a street musician who may be more than what he seems. With Les Miserables’ scribe on board, you know it’s going to be magnifique.



Playwright Lauren Yee Wins Kesselring Prize

Scribe Lauren Yee has garnered the National Arts Club's $25,000 Kesselring Prize. The award, which includes the cash prize as well as the opportunity for Yee to develop her work for two weeks in the NAC's historic Gramercy Park clubhouse, will be presented on November 5 at the club in New York City. Atlantic Theater Company, Seattle Rep and Denver Center will produce Yee's newest work, The Great Leap, this season. Past recipients include A Doll’s House, Part 2 scribe Lucas Hnath, Tony Kushner, Anna Deavere Smith and last year’s honoree, Lindsey Ferrentino, whose play Ugly Lies the Bone was produced this year at the National Theatre in London.



Original Movie Musical The Homecoming Celebrates Artists with Disabilities

Zeno, a collective that brings both disabled and non-disabled talents together to create, is making an original movie musical, and you can be a part of it! There is currently a Kickstarter page for The Homecoming, a musical film conceived by, produced by, featuring and celebrating individuals with disabilities. Want to lend a hand in making film diversity history? Contribute here.



P.S. Catching Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on September 21? You're in for a post-show treat! Music maker Sara Bareilles will host Cast Album Karaoke following the evening performance. This is your chance to take the Broadway stage by storm with Bareilles! Don't miss it.