Michael Urie, Harvey Fierstein & the Cast of Torch Song Ready for Off-Broadway
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 20, 2017
Michael Urie & Harvey Fierstein
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Torch Song begins performances on September 26 at off-Broadway's Second Stage. The eagerly anticipated reboot of Harvey Fierstein’s award-winning play Torch Song Trilogy stars Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl. Urie takes on the role of Arnold Beckoff, the Jewish gay drag artist and torch singer Fierstein played in the original production and the subsequent film version. Ruehl plays his intolerant mother; nevertheless, the pair was all smiles on September 19. Fierstein, director Moisés Kaufman and the entire company, including Urie, Ruehl, Jack DiFalco, Michael Rosen, Ward Horton and Roxanna Hope Radja gathered together at Second Stage to meet the press. Check out the pics, and be sure to experience the return of this landmark play this fall. Opening night is scheduled for October 19, and the engagement has already extended through December 3.

Torch Song stars Merecedes Ruehl and Michael Urie snap a sweet pic.
Director Moisés Kaufman, Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Jack DiFalco, Urie, Ruehl, Michael Rosen and scribe Harvey Fierstein grab a group shot. Catch Torch Song at Second Stage beginning September 26.

Torch Song

Michael Urie stars in the 35th anniversary production of Harvey Fierstein's landmark play.
