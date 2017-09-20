The Temptations Musical Ain't Too Proud Extends at Berkeley Rep; Is Broadway Next?

Get ready, 'cause here the Temptations musical comes! After an industry-only workshop earlier this year and a run at Berkeley Rep, Ain't Too Proud has extended at the California theater through November 5. With a book by Dominique Morisseau and a score consisting of music from the legendary Motown catalogue, the show was originally set to play from August 31 through October 8; the production has already had one extension through October 22. Jersey Boys director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo reunited for this production. Could Broadway be next?



The musical stars Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin, Jeremy Pope as Eddie Kendricks, Jarvis B. Manning Jr. as Al Bryant, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jared Joseph as Melvin Franklin, E. Clayton Cornelious as Richard Street, Caliaf St. Aubyn as Dennis Edwards, Jahi Kearse as Berry Gordy, Christian Thompson as Smokey Robinson and Candice Marie Woods as Diana Ross. The cast also includes Nasia Thomas, Taylor Symone Jackson, Esther Antoine, Shawn Bowers, Jeremy Cohen, Rodney Earl Jackson Jr., Devin L. Roberts and Rashidra Scott.



The new musical chronicles the life and times of The Temptations, one of the greatest R&B groups of all time. They were five young guys on the streets of Detroit when they were discovered by Berry Gordy, who signed them to his legendary new label. After 24 attempts, they finally had a hit and the rest is history-how they met, how they rose, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the nation fell into civil unrest.



Get a sneak peek into the rehearsal room with the fabulous videos below!







