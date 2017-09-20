Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Temptations Musical Ain't Too Proud Extends at Berkeley Rep; Is Broadway Next?
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 20, 2017
Derrick Baskin (foreground), Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope,
Jared Joseph & James Harkness in 'Ain't Too Proud' at Berkeley Rep
(Photo: Kevin Berne/Berkeley Rep)

Get ready, 'cause here the Temptations musical comes! After an industry-only workshop earlier this year and a run at Berkeley Rep, Ain't Too Proud has extended at the California theater through November 5. With a book by Dominique Morisseau and a score consisting of music from the legendary Motown catalogue, the show was originally set to play from August 31 through October 8; the production has already had one extension through October 22. Jersey Boys director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo reunited for this production. Could Broadway be next?

The musical stars Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin, Jeremy Pope as Eddie Kendricks, Jarvis B. Manning Jr. as Al Bryant, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jared Joseph as Melvin Franklin, E. Clayton Cornelious as Richard Street, Caliaf St. Aubyn as Dennis Edwards, Jahi Kearse as Berry Gordy, Christian Thompson as Smokey Robinson and Candice Marie Woods as Diana Ross. The cast also includes Nasia Thomas, Taylor Symone Jackson, Esther Antoine, Shawn Bowers, Jeremy Cohen, Rodney Earl Jackson Jr., Devin L. Roberts and Rashidra Scott.

The new musical chronicles the life and times of The Temptations, one of the greatest R&B groups of all time. They were five young guys on the streets of Detroit when they were discovered by Berry Gordy, who signed them to his legendary new label. After 24 attempts, they finally had a hit and the rest is history-how they met, how they rose, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the nation fell into civil unrest.

Get a sneak peek into the rehearsal room with the fabulous videos below!



View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Betsy Wolfe Exits 2018 Broadway Carousel Revival
  2. John Stamos to Star in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory at the Hollywood Bowl
  3. LaChanze & More to Star in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
  4. Broadway Grosses: Groundhog Day & Bandstand Close with Sunny Skies at the Box Office
  5. The Temptations Musical Ain't Too Proud Extends at Berkeley Rep

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical A Bronx Tale Frozen Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps