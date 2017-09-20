Jordan Fisher Visits The Play That Goes Wrong's New Cast for Their First Curtain Call

Talk about a jet set! Fresh off of killing it on the season premiere of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles, Hamilton alum Jordan Fisher and his dance partner Lindsay Arnold headed to the Great White Way for some laughs. The dancing duo caught the uproarious comedy The Play That Goes Wrong. They picked a very special night to attend as the play welcomed new cast members on September 19, including Akron Watson, Mark Evans, Ashley Bryant, Clifton Duncan, Alex Mandell, Preston Truman Boyd, Ashley Reyes, Katie Sexton, Ned Noyes and Harrison Unger. Current Broadway cast members Jonathan Fielding and Amelia McClain, as well as creators and original cast members Greg Tannahill, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis and Henry Shields, also joined in on the celebration. Check out the photos, and be sure to experience this hilarious comedy at the Lyceum Theatre.

New cast members Ned Noyes, Ashley Reyes, Amelia McClain, Harrison Unger, Ashley Bryant, Jonathan Fielding, Clifton Duncan and Mark Evans take their curtain call.

Original Play That Goes Wrong cast members Greg Tannahill, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis and Henry Shields snap a pic.