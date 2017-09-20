Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

'Dancing with the Stars'' Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold with the company of Broadway's 'The Play That Goes Wrong'
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Jordan Fisher Visits The Play That Goes Wrong's New Cast for Their First Curtain Call
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 20, 2017

Talk about a jet set! Fresh off of killing it on the season premiere of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles, Hamilton alum Jordan Fisher and his dance partner Lindsay Arnold headed to the Great White Way for some laughs. The dancing duo caught the uproarious comedy The Play That Goes Wrong. They picked a very special night to attend as the play welcomed new cast members on September 19, including Akron Watson, Mark Evans, Ashley Bryant, Clifton Duncan, Alex Mandell, Preston Truman Boyd, Ashley Reyes, Katie Sexton, Ned Noyes and Harrison Unger. Current Broadway cast members Jonathan Fielding and Amelia McClain, as well as creators and original cast members Greg Tannahill, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis and Henry Shields, also joined in on the celebration. Check out the photos, and be sure to experience this hilarious comedy at the Lyceum Theatre.

New cast members Ned Noyes, Ashley Reyes, Amelia McClain, Harrison Unger, Ashley Bryant, Jonathan Fielding, Clifton Duncan and Mark Evans take their curtain call.
Original Play That Goes Wrong cast members Greg Tannahill, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis and Henry Shields snap a pic.
Akron Watson, Alex Mandell, Ashley Reyes, Jonathan Fielding, Ashley Bryant, Clifton Duncan, Amelia McClain, Mark Evans, Preston Truman Boyd, Harrison Unger, Ned Noyes and Katie Sexton grab a group shot. Catch them in The Play That Goes Wrong at the Lyceum Theatre!

The Play That Goes Wrong

London's Olivier Award-winning comedy arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Betsy Wolfe Exits 2018 Broadway Carousel Revival
  2. John Stamos to Star in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory at the Hollywood Bowl
  3. LaChanze & More to Star in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
  4. Broadway Grosses: Groundhog Day & Bandstand Close with Sunny Skies at the Box Office
  5. The Temptations Musical Ain't Too Proud Extends at Berkeley Rep

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical A Bronx Tale Frozen Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps