Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

SpongeBob SquarePants Cast Recording, Featuring the Chicago Company, Hits Earbuds
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 22, 2017
Lilli Cooper & Ethan Slater in show's pre-Broadway premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Ready to listen to "(Just a) Simple Sponge" on repeat? The SpongeBob SquarePants cast album is now available from MasterWorks Broadway. Produced by Scott Riesett and Tom Kitt, the cast recording features the cast of the Chicago run performing songs contributed by music industry heavy-hitters, including Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, David Bowie and more. A special two-LP vinyl version of the recording will be released November 3, in anticipation of the show’s Broadway performances which begin on November 6 at the Palace Theater. 

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast recording includes vocals from Ethan Slater, Lilli Cooper, Gavin Lee, Nick Blaemire, Danny Skinner, Gaelen Gilliland, Juliane Godfrey, Curtis Holbrook, Stephanie Hsu, Jesse JP Johnson, L’ogan J’ones, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Mark Ledbetter, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn McClelland, Vasthy Mompoint, JC Schuster, Allysa Shorte, Jacob Smith, Abby C. Smith, Jason Michael Snow and Allan K. Washington.

The Broadway production recently welcomed Wesley Taylor as Plankton and Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs; Nick Blaemire and Carlos Lopez played the respective roles during the Chicago premiere in 2016, when the show was titled The SpongeBob Musical. Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Jai’len Josey, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan Washington, Brynn Williams and Matt Wood also round out the Broadway company, and thus are not featured on the cast recording.

In SpongeBob SquarePants, stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts, lives hang in the balance, and just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The musical is set to open on December 4.

SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob, Patrick and more hit the stage in this new musical based on the popular cartoon.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. War Paint, Starring Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole, Sets Closing Date
  2. The Temptations Musical Ain't Too Proud Extends at Berkeley Rep
  3. Sunday in the Park with George Cast Recording Gets Release Date
  4. Nicolas Dromard & More Tapped for Jersey Boys at New World Stages
  5. LaChanze & More to Star in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical A Bronx Tale Frozen Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps