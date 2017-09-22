Broadway BUZZ

Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga-Led A Star Is Born Moves Release Date to Summer 2018
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 22, 2017
Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga
(Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

The upcoming Bradley Cooper-directed Star Is Born film remake is coming to the silver screen faster than you think! The Wrap reports that Cooper's directorial debut starring him and Lady Gaga will hit theaters on May 18, 2018, four months earlier than its previously announced release date on Sept. 28, 2018.

A Star Is Born first began life as a 1937 film starring Janet Gaynor as the farmgirl-turned-starlet (played in the update by Gaga), and Fredric March as an aging movie star (to be played by director Cooper). The first musical remake came out in 1954 starring Judy Garland. A second remake was made in 1976 starring Barbra Streisand and featuring the Academy Award-winning song “Evergreen.”

The long-in-the-works remake at one point had Clint Eastwood tapped to helm and Beyoncé attached to star. As previously announced, Gaga will pen new music for the film.

As previously reported, Hamilton original cast member Anthony Ramos is set to play Ramon, best friend to the role played by Lady Gaga, in the movie. TV star Andrew Dice Clay has also been tapped to play Lorenzo, the father of her character in the film.

