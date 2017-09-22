Odds & Ends: Jake Gyllenhaal Knows His Broadway Stats & More

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Just a Broadway Baby

The Sunday in the Park with George cast recording hit earbuds today, so you best believe we at Broadway.com HQ have had Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal on repeat. Today is a big one for Gyllenhaal; Stronger, the film in which he plays real-life Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, hits theaters. Gyllenhaal has been making the rounds discussing the movie, and of course, his dynamite performance in Sunday in the Park with George has come up. On September 21, he showed off his Broadway know-how on Conan. “I’m really interested in [professional sports]. I’m just not knowledgeable [of stats],” Gyllenhaal joked. “Like I know when Meryl Streep killed it at The Public!” We respect your theater geekdom, Jake.







Russell Tovey to Play Gay Superhero in Arrowverse Crossover

Broadway alum Russell Tovey has been tapped to join The CW’s four-part Arrow-verse crossover, reports TV Line. He will portray The Ray, a gay superhero with light-based powers; he will also lend his voice to the character in CW Seed’s forthcoming animated series, Freedom Fighters: The Ray. The four-part crossover between Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will air across two nights, November 27 and November 28 on The CW.



Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Frightening 1922 Trailer

Three-time Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James has booked his next Netflix gig! Fresh off of his stint on the premiere season of 13 Reasons Why, James will appear in the Netflix film 1922. Based on the novella by Stephen King, the film premieres on October 20. Check out the trailer below!







Crazy for You Casts Danny Gardner & Ashley Spencer

Shall we dance? The Gershwins' & Ken Ludwig's musical comedy Crazy For You will play at Virginia’s Signature Theatre from November 7 through January 14, 2018. Directed by Signature Theatre’s Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones, the production will star Broadway alums Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea) and Ashley Spencer (Grease) as Bobby Child and Polly Baker, respectively. Gardner and Spencer are joined in the cast by Bobby Smith, Natascia Diaz and Cole Burden. Fingers crossed for a Broadway revival soon!



Watch Mario Cantone Surprise Anthony Scaramucci on The View

It happened! Though Anthony Scaramucci is no longer the White House's communications director, that doesn't mean Broadway vet Mario Cantone can't still do a hilarious impression of "The Mooch." Cantone surprised him while Scarmucci visited The View on September 22. Kickstart your weekend with their hilarious interaction.







Raúl Esparza & More Set for Banned Together: A Censorship Cabaret

Talk about a star-studded line-up of rabble-rousers! Raúl Esparza, Zainab Jah, Daniel Jenkins and Lisa Kron have been tapped for Banned Together, a celebration of songs and scenes from shows that have been censored or challenged on America’s stages. The event will take place on September 27 at Joe’s Pub in NYC.



P.S. Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder’s powerhouse scribe Shonda Rhimes is obsessed with Hamilton (just like us!). So much so that the title for a forthcoming episode of Grey’s is “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story.” Rise up!