Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman, Starring Uma Thurman, Delays Start Date
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 22, 2017
Uma Thurman
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The Parisian Woman has pushed its first preview to November 9. The Beau Willimon-penned play was originally scheduled to begin performances on November 7. The revised performance schedule will allow additional load-in time for the production. Directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon and starring Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman, The Parisian Woman will open at the Hudson Theatre on November 30.

Written by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, The Parisian Woman stars Uma Thurman as Chloe, Josh Lucas as Tom and Tony winner Blair Brown as Jeanette Simpson. The play is set in Washington, D.C. and centers on Chloe (Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage to Tom (Lucas) and an uncertain future.

As previously reported, Tony nominee Phillipa Soo and The Lord of the Rings' Marton Csokas will play the roles of Rebecca and Peter, respectively.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

The Parisian Woman

Uma Thurman makes her Broadway debut in Beau Willimon's power play.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Gender-Swapped Company with Patti LuPone Heading to the West End
  2. Rank the Top 10 Broadway Stars You Want to See Return to Their Original Roles
  3. Sunday in the Park with George Cast Recording Gets Release Date
  4. War Paint, Starring Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole, Sets Closing Date
  5. Bradley Cooper 's A Star Is Born Moves Release Date to Summer 2018

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical A Bronx Tale Frozen Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps