Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman, Starring Uma Thurman, Delays Start Date

The Parisian Woman has pushed its first preview to November 9. The Beau Willimon-penned play was originally scheduled to begin performances on November 7. The revised performance schedule will allow additional load-in time for the production. Directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon and starring Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman, The Parisian Woman will open at the Hudson Theatre on November 30.



Written by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, The Parisian Woman stars Uma Thurman as Chloe, Josh Lucas as Tom and Tony winner Blair Brown as Jeanette Simpson. The play is set in Washington, D.C. and centers on Chloe (Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage to Tom (Lucas) and an uncertain future.



As previously reported, Tony nominee Phillipa Soo and The Lord of the Rings' Marton Csokas will play the roles of Rebecca and Peter, respectively.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.