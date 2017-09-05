Phillipa Soo & Marton Csokas Join Uma Thurman & More in Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman on Broadway

Tony nominee Phillipa Soo and The Lord of the Rings' Marton Csokas have joined the starry lineup of Beau Willimon's Broadway-debut play, The Parisian Woman! Soo and Csokas will play the roles of Rebecca and Peter, respectively, in the previously announced new work that begins previews on November 7 and opens on November 30 at the Hudson Theatre.



Tony winner Pam MacKinnon directs The Parisian Woman, which also stars Uma Thurman as Chloe, Josh Lucas as Tom and Tony winner Blair Brown as Jeanette Simpson, mom to Soo's character. The Parisian Woman is set in Washington, D.C. and centers on Chloe (Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage to Tom (Lucas) and an uncertain future.



Phillipa Soo is a Tony nominee for Hamilton who was most recently seen on Broadway in Amélie. She originated the role of Natasha in the off-Broadway premiere of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, earning a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for her performance.



Marton Csokas makes his Broadway debut in The Parisian Woman. He is best known for his role as Lord Celeborn in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. His numerous screen credits include Loving, The Equalizer, Into the Badlands, the upcoming films Mark Felt, Burn Your Maps and many more.



The Parisian Woman will include scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, projections by Darrel Maloney as well as sound design and original compositions by Broken Chord.