Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Phillipa Soo & Marton Csokas Join Uma Thurman & More in Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman on Broadway
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 5, 2017
Phillipa Soo
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony nominee Phillipa Soo and The Lord of the Rings' Marton Csokas have joined the starry lineup of Beau Willimon's Broadway-debut play, The Parisian Woman! Soo and Csokas will play the roles of Rebecca and Peter, respectively, in the previously announced new work that begins previews on November 7 and opens on November 30 at the Hudson Theatre.

Tony winner Pam MacKinnon directs The Parisian Woman, which also stars Uma Thurman as Chloe, Josh Lucas as Tom and Tony winner Blair Brown as Jeanette Simpson, mom to Soo's character. The Parisian Woman is set in Washington, D.C. and centers on Chloe (Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage to Tom (Lucas) and an uncertain future.

Phillipa Soo is a Tony nominee for Hamilton who was most recently seen on Broadway in Amélie. She originated the role of Natasha in the off-Broadway premiere of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, earning a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for her performance.

Marton Csokas makes his Broadway debut in The Parisian Woman. He is best known for his role as Lord Celeborn in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. His numerous screen credits include Loving, The Equalizer, Into the Badlands, the upcoming films Mark Felt, Burn Your Maps and many more.

The Parisian Woman will include scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, projections by Darrel Maloney as well as sound design and original compositions by Broken Chord.

The Parisian Woman

Uma Thurman makes her Broadway debut in Beau Willimon's power play.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Betsy Wolfe & More Join Broadway Revival of Carousel; Will Play Imperial Theatre
  2. Michael Urie & Mercedes Ruehl Get Ready for a Mother of a Relationship in Torch Song
  3. Billy Porter & Stark Sands Return to Kinky & More Save the Date Picks for September
  4. Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Fall Shows You're Most Looking Forward To
  5. Jessie Mueller Joins Tom Hanks & More in Steven Spielberg Film The Post

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Anastasia Chicago Frozen Cats A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps