Tickets for Jersey Boys at New World Stages Are Now on Sale
Now On Sale
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 25, 2017
Nicolas Dromard in Broadway's 'Jersey Boys'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

We can't wait to work our way back to Jersey Boys! Tickets are now on sale for the off-Broadway production of the Tony-winning musical. The hit show, which concluded its 11-plus-year Broadway run in January, will return, beginning an open run at off-Broadway's New World Stages on November 22.

As previously announced, Aaron De Jesus, Nicolas Dromard, Mark Edwards and Cory Jeacoma will play Frankie Valli, Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi and Bob Gaudio, respectively. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, the show has a book by Elice and Marshall Brickman and features hit songs including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and “Working My Way Back to You.”

Jersey Boys opened on Broadway in 2005 and took home four 2006 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The original production featured a star-in-the-making performance by John Lloyd Young as Frankie Valli (who netted a slew of awards, including the Tony) along with a Tony-winning turn from Christian Hoff as Tommy DeVito, with Daniel Reichard as Bob Gaudio and J. Robert Spencer as Nick Massi.

