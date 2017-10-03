Bruce Springsteen's Broadway Concert Engagement Kicks Off Performances

This show is born to run! Bruce Springsteen's much-anticipated concert engagement, Springsteen on Broadway, begins performances on October 3 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Set to open on October 12, the recently extended show will play through February 3, 2018. Springsteen on Broadway marks Bruce Springsteen's Broadway debut.



Springsteen’s recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's "Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ." Among his many accolades, he has garnered 20 Grammys, an Oscar, an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Kennedy Center Honor.



The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).