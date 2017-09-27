Broadway BUZZ

Marg Helgenberger & Damian Young to Join Skylar Astin & More in What We're Up Against
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 27, 2017
Marg Helgenberger
(Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Emmy winner Marg Helgenberger and Broadway vet Damian Young have joined the cast of Theresa Rebeck's What We're Up Against, scheduled for a new production with off-Broadway's WP Theater. Adrienne Campbell-Holt will direct the black comedy, which focuses on gender politics in the workplace. Previews are slated to begin on October 28 with an opening set for November 8.

The previously announced cast will also include Skylar Astin, Jim Parrack and Krysta Rodriguez. Written by Rebeck in 1992, What We’re Up Against premiered nearly 20 years later at the Magic Theater in San Francisco. Since then, the play has had acclaimed regional productions. This incarnation marks the work's off-Broadway debut.

Marg Helgenberger is an Emmy winner for China Beach who was also seen on long-running TV crime drama CSI. Her stage credits include the off-Broadway production of The Exonerated as well as regional productions of The Little Foxes and The Other Place. Helgenberger recently appeared in a guest-starring role on the CBS series Under The Dome.

Damian Young has been seen on Broadway in All My Sons and Sacrilege. His off-Broadway credits include Verite, The Night Heron, Psych, Nothing Sacred and Five Very Live. His film work includes Wonderstruck, A+, Catfight and Birdman. Young has been seen on the small screen in Gotham, Mohammad Ali’s Greatest Fight and House of Cards.

What We're Up Against is scheduled to run through November 26.

