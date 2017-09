The Broadway cast of 'The Play That Goes Wrong'

Oh, bollocks! The Play That Goes Wrong recently welcomed some new mayhem makers, including Akron Watson, Mark Evans, Ashley Bryant, Clifton Duncan, Alex Mandell, Preston Truman Boyd, Ashley Reyes, Katie Sexton, Ned Noyes and Harrison Unger. Here's a first look of them in action at the Lyceum Theatre!

The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong

Akron Watson in The Play That Goes Wrong