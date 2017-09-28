Edi Gathegi Replaces Reg E. Cathey in Signature's Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train; Previews Delayed

Edi Gathegi has been announced to join the upcoming off-Broadway revival of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, set to play the Pershing Square Signature Center. Gathegi will take on the role of Lucius Jenkins, replacing Reg E. Cathey, who has departed the production due to personal conflicts. Previews for the production will now begin on October 5, a two-day delay from the initially set start date of October 3. Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train will open on October 23.



As previously announced, Victor Rasuk will co-star in the production in the role of Angel Cruz. Joining Gathegi and Rasuk will be Erick Betancourt, Ricardo Chavira and Stephanie DiMaggio. Mark Brokaw directs the revival that will play a limited run through November 12.



Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train follows Cruz (Rasuk), a 30-year-old bicycle messenger awaiting trial for the death of the leader of a religious cult. Inside Rikers Island, a terrified Angel is befriended by a charismatic serial killer named Lucius Jenkins (Gathegi). Lucius has found God and been born again, and now, Angel's life and the course of his trial will be changed forever.



Jesus Hopped the 'A'' Train marks Edi Gathegi's off-Broadway debut. His screen credits include the Twilght series, X-Men: First Class, Gone Baby Gone and Criminal Activities.