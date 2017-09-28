Nia Vardalos' Tiny Beautiful Things Extends Off-Broadway Return Engagement

An extension has been announced the return engagement of Nia Vardalos' Tiny Beautiful Things, the stage adaptation of Cheryl Strayed's acclaimed book, which will now run through December 10, four weeks past its initial concluding date of November 12. Thomas Kail directs the work that began previews on September 12 and will open on October 2 at the Public Theater.



Tiny Beautiful Things follows advice columnist Sugar (Vardalos) and the people who write letters to her. The play's initial engagement ran November 15 through December 31, 2016.



As previously announced, joining Vardalos onstage is Natalie Woolams-Torres, Teddy Cañez, Ceci Fernandez, DeLance Minefee and Hubert Point-Du Jour. Tiny Beautiful Things features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Jill BC Du Boff.