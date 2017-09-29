Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Mean Girls

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.



Get out your best pink outfit, your burn book and all the cheese fries you can eat! October 3 is officially Mean Girls Day. As previously announced, the stage version of Tina Fey's popular film is heading to Broadway's August Wilson Theatre on March 12, 2018; Taylor Louderman, Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park and Kate Rockwell are set to play Regina George, Cady Heron, Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith, respectively. The premiere will take place in Washington, D.C. from October 31 through December 3. In honor of Mean Girls Day, we've looked back at some of our favorite Great White Way mean girls. So, which of Broadway's villainous vixens is your favorite? Broadway.com News Editor Andy Lefkowitz kicked this challenge off with his list of Broadway baddies. Now it's your turn!



