See Jimmy Buffet & the Cast of Escape to Margaritaville Before They Set Sail for Pre-Broadway Tour
Photo Op
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 29, 2017
Jimmy Buffet & Paul Alexander Nolan
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Before Escape to Margaritaville brings beach vibes to the Great White Way, the production is heading to New Orleans, Houston and Chicago. Jimmy Buffet, director Christopher Ashley, stars Paul Alexander Nolan, Alison Luff and the entire company gathered together at New York's Gallow Green in Chelsea on September 28 for a send-off party. Margaritas, flower leis and laughs were in surplus at the event. Peek the pics, and get ready for Margaritaville to land on Broadway in 2018!

Escape to Margaritaville

A new musical featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics.
