Jason Danieley Joins Cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical

Broadway great Jason Danieley has been announced to join the Broadway-bound Pretty Woman: The Musical, the new show based on the beloved 1990 film. Danieley will appear as Phillip Stuckey in the show that will play a five-week run at Chicago's Oriental Theatre starting on March 13, 2018 before landing at a Nederlander venue (to be announced) on Broadway in the fall. The role of Phillip Stuckey was played on-screen by Jason Alexander.



"We first met and worked together on The Full Monty and now it is a pleasure to be back at it with Jason Danieley," said Pretty Woman's two-time Tony-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell. "All I can say is I lucked out when he said yes!"



In addition to his performance in The Full Monty, Danieley's Broadway résumé includes roles in Candide, Curtains, Next to Normal, Chicago and The Visit. Off-Broadway, he has appeared in Hit the Lights! and Floyd Collins. Pretty Woman announces Danieley on the heels of the previously announced Samantha Barks as Vivian Ward, Tony winner Steve Kazee as Edward Lewis and Tony nominee Orfeh as Kit De Luca. Further casting will be announced at a later date.



Pretty Woman: The Musical features a score by chart-topping rocker Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton and late director Garry Marshall. The show will have set design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.