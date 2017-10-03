Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Mean Girls on Broadway
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 3, 2017
Kate Rockwell, Taylor Louderman & Ashley Park
(Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews)

Tickets are now on sale for Mean Girls, the new musical adaptation of the hit film that will begin previews at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre on March 12, 2018 with an opening set for April 8.

The musical with a book adapted by the film's screenwriter, Tina Fey, will include an original score by Jeff Richmond (music) and Nell Benjamin (lyrics). It will be directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw.

Mean Girls will star Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

After years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa, Cady Heron (Henningsen) moves to Illinois and must find where she fits in the social hierarchy. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George (Louderman). When Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The cast of Mean Girls will also include Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius Copes, Kevin Csolak, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Edwin Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Riza Takahashi, Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli and Iain Young.

The Mean Girls creative team includes Scott Pask (set design), Gregg Barnes (costume design), Kenneth Posner (lighting design), Brian Ronan (sound design) and Finn Ross & Adam Young (video design).

Mean Girls will play out of town at Washington, D.C.’s National Theatre. The D.C. engagement will run from October 31 through December 3.

Mean Girls

Roxie Hart. Evita. Mrs. Lovett. Every great musical has one.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Tickets Are Now on Sale for Mean Girls on Broadway
  2. Anastasia Star Derek Klena & Longtime Girlfriend Elycia Scriven Are Engaged
  3. Tony Nominee Orfeh Joins Cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical
  4. Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Mean Girls
  5. New Revival of Howard Crabtree's When Pigs Fly Is Canceled

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters