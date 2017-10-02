Billy Crudup Preps for Double Duty in Off-Broadway's Harry Clarke

As previously announced, Tony winner Billy Crudup is set to star in the world premiere of David Cale's solo play Harry Clarke. Tony-nominated director Leigh Silverman is at the helm of the new play, which stars Crudup as a shy midwestern man who leads an outrageous double life as the Cockney Londoner Harry Clarke. Crudup, Silverman and Cale posed for pics on October 2 ahead of the October 26 first preview. Opening night is scheduled for November 12 at the Vineyard Theatre. Peek this shot of Harry Clarke's golden trio, and be sure to catch Crudup later this month!