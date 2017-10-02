Odds & Ends: Tony Winner Kelli O'Hara Receives the Ultimate Hometown Honor & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Tony Winner Kelli O'Hara Jumps with Glee as She Receives the Ultimate Hometown Honor

We're about just as excited for Kelli O'Hara as Kelli O'Hara herself! The King and I Tony winner has received a pretty cool hat-tip from her hometown of Elk City, Oklahoma with the newly named Kelli O'Hara Center for the Performing Arts. Check out the thrilled O'Hara in the Instagram post below.

A post shared by Kelli O'Hara (@kelliohara) on Oct 1, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT



Betty Buckley Will Return to Joe's Pub

Betty Buckley is slated to make a limited return engagement to Joe's Pub. The original Cats star will appear at the downtown venue from October 12-15 offering Story Songs #2. The busy Tony winner who is also set to appear on TV's Supergirl will sing a new collection of music in the show that will be preceded by an engagement at Long Island's Tilles Center (October 7) and followed by performances at Broken Arrow PAC in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (October 21) and The Wall Street Theater in Norwalk, Connecticut (November 4).



Arian Moayed & More Named Judges for 2018 Obie Awards

Tony nominee Arian Moayed (The Humans, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) is among the notables named as judges for the 2018 Obie Awards, honoring the best in off-Broadway theater. Longtime chair of the Obie judges panel Michael Feingold will also be joined by projection designer Wendall K. Harrington, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, actress Sondra Lee, actress Ching Valdes-Aran and journalists Melissa Rose Bernardo and Charles Isherwood. The 63rd Annual Obie Awards will take place in May 2018, with more details of the event to be announced.



Kathleen Turner Will Headline Culture Project's International Human Rights Art Festival

Two-time Tony nominee Kathleen Turner will help inaugurate The Culture Project's new venue on New York’s Lower East Side, serving as emcee for a special Human Rights Art Festival. The event, set for October 15 at 7:30pm at The Grand Hall at Saint Mary Church, will feature dance, music, comedy, storytelling and theater, raising social concerns and offering positive solutions with humor, insight and artistic talent. Turner will perform a monologue from the solo play Red Hot Patriot, about journalist Molly Ivins, which Turner starred in at Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage.



The Ride Gets into the Halloween Spirit

Off-Broadway's four-wheeled hit The Ride will show off its Halloween pride throughout the month of October. Guides aboard the one-of-a-kind immersive show will don specially designed lace and jeweled masks as the show's story is told. Written and directed by Richard Humphrey, The Ride is approaching its 16,000th performance in NYC.