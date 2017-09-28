Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Spitting Rhymes & Raising Money for Puerto Rico & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Hamilton Genius Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases Charity Track on Twitter

Click, boom! That’s what happens when Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda takes to Twitter for a great cause. The Tony-winning music man is reaching out to various artists to lend their talents to a track that will raise funds for disaster relief in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. Fans can likely expect it on October 6, according to CNN. LMM made noise with Jennifer Lopez with “Love Make the World Go ‘Round” in 2016; that tune was a tribute to the victims of the tragic Orlando shooting. Take a look at Miranda’s tweets below, and get ready for some philanthropic, musical genius to grace your earbuds. Want to help? Donate here!

We need a hashtag for this tune while we make it but I don't want to tell you the song's title yet.

Ideas? — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 28, 2017

Watch Wicked Fave Rachel Tucker Belt Out "Waving Through a Window"

Slamming on the breaks, falling in forests, defying gravity, tap-tap-tapping on the glass—Rachel Tucker does it all. The Wicked alum began her debut solo engagement at Feinstein’s/54 Below on September 27, and the crimson-curled Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner offered a gorgeous rendition of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s Dear Evan Hansen song smash “Waving Through a Window.” Check it out below, and catch her at the Theater District cabaret staple through September 30!







Patti LuPone's New Album Don't Monkey with Broadway Is Released Today

The newest album from War Paint star and Broadway icon Patti LuPone is officially available for purchase! Broadway Records has produced Don't Monkey with Broadway, based on a concert LuPone gave in her hometown of Northport, Long Island. The two-disc album includes LuPone standards such as "Meadowlark" and "Some People" along with other musical-theater favorites including "Easy to Be Hard" and "A Lot of Livin' to Do." LuPone is also joined on the album by the Northport High School Tour Choir. Don't Monkey with Broadway is LuPone’s third album with Broadway Records, following “Far Away Places—Live at 54 Below” and the reissued “Matters of the Heart.



Brian d’Arcy James Joins Ryan Gosling in Damien Chazelle’s First Man

Brian d’Arcy James is booking it left and right! In addition to Molly’s Game opening on November 22, Sony Classics’ Watergate “Deep Throat” biopic Mark Felt: The Man Who Who Brought Down the White House, which is opening today in New York and Los Angeles, Netflix’s 1922 and 13 Reasons Why, the three-time Tony nominee has landed a role in La La Land mastermind Damien Chazelle’s latest film First Man, Deadline reports. Ryan Gosling will play Neil Armstrong in the bio-pic. James will offer his talents to the role of Joseph A. Walker, the seventh man in space. Broadway’s always known BDJ is out of this world!



Tony Winner Betty Buckley Signs on for Supergirl

We are all about the Broadway crossovers on Supergirl! According to TVLine, the Tony winner will appear on season three of The CW series. She will play the adoptive mother of the villain Reign a.k.a. Samantha, played by Odette Annable. Their relationship is complicated by secrets she holds about the source of Samantha’s super powers. Does this mean we get another musical episode? Pretty please?



P.S. Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. has a book coming out next year! We can't wait for it.