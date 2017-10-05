Lesli Margherita to Play Middle-Aged Cindy Lou Who in Grinch Parody Who's Holiday!

Olivier Award winner and Matilda original Lesli Margherita has been announced to star in the world premiere of Who's Holiday by Matthew Lombardo (Looped, High), a parody of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Who Stole Christmas. Directed by Carl Andress (The Divine Sister, The Tribute Artist), performances will begin on November 20 at off-Broadway's Westside Theatre with an opening scheduled for November 28.



Who's Holiday follows a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who, now residing in a beaten down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls the fated night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years.



In addition to her indelible turn as Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda, Margherita's credits include the Broadway revival of Dames at Sea and an Olivier Award-winning performance in Zorro the Musical in London's West End. She recently appeared in the new musical A Scythe of Time as part of the New York Musical Festival. Margherita can currently be seen starring opposite stage vets Topher Grace and Taye Diggs in the feature film Opening Night on Netflix.



Who's Holiday! will feature sets by David Gallo, lighting by Ken Billington, costumes by Jess Goldstein and sound design by Bart Fasbender. The show will play a limited engagement through December 31.



Who's Holiday! had been originally announced for a 2016 holiday run starring Tony nominee Jennifer Simard (who now appears in Hello, Dolly!), but that run was canceled due to rights issues that were later resolved.