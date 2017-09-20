Odds & Ends: Beyonce’s Got the Broadway Bug, Laura Osnes Lends Vocals to New Musical & More

Beyoncé Visits Broadway’s Aladdin

Queen Bey? More like the Queen of Broadway! Music superstar Beyoncé enjoyed a performance if Disney’s Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre on September 19. The Lemonade Grammy grabber recently made Tony winner Ben Platt’s Show People dreams come true when she visited Dear Evan Hansen. The Broadway community loves knowing Beyoncé is in the audience, but when will she be on the boards?



Laura Osnes & More Lend Vocals to New Musical Angels

New musical alert! Featuring music by Ken Lai, and book and lyrics by Lai and Marcus Cheong, Angels tells the good-versus-evil tale of an ancient war between Lucifer’s fallen minions and Angels. The cast recording is coming October 25, and Laura Osnes, Robert Cuccioli, Josh Young and Alan H. Green are all featured on the album. The record will be available for purchase via CD Baby, Amazon, Alliance Entertainment and Super D. Two-time Tony nominee Osnes belting as Sera, the Angel of Light? We’re all ears.



Ayad Akhtar & Doug Hughes to Talk Junk at the Guggenheim

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar and Tony-winning director Doug Hughes will have the floor on September 23 at the Guggenheim. As part of the museum’s Works & Process program, the two will discuss the forthcoming Broadway play Junk, which is scheduled to bow at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater on October 5. Cast members Ito Aghayere, Rick Holmes, Michael Siberry, and Henry Stram will perform scenes from the financial thriller. The event begins at 7:30PM. Reserve your tickets here.



Younger’s Fourth Season Is the Highest-Rated, Most-Watched in TV Land History

OMG! The Sutton Foster-led series Younger had a gangbusters fourth season in terms of ratings, audience numbers and statement necklace knowhow (all right, that last one is a matter of opinion). With numbers up 29%, Younger saw 1.3 million total viewers in its fourth season. According to Nielsen, season four garnered a .85 with adults 25-54 (up 31%), 1.31 with women 25-54 (up 31%), .72 with adults 18-49 (up 32%) and 1.13 with women 18-49 (up 31%). Lucky for Younger fans old and new, the series has already been renewed for a fifth season.



Hamilton Star Javier Muñoz to Appear in Man Enough

Man Enough, a weekly dinner party where men open up about modern-day masculinity, will welcome Hamilton headliner Javier Muñoz to the table. According to OUT, Muñoz is set to join a rotating cast of men opening up about issues like manhood, feminism and body image later this year. Further casting, venue and dates will be announced at a later time.



Kristin Chenoweth Will Host Broadway Tastes

Cheno and brunch dish samples inspired by Broadway shows? We’re there! As part of the New York City Wine & Food Festival’s tenth anniversary, Kristin Chenoweth will host a Broadway-inspired tasting on October 15 at Metropolitan West. Participating shows include A Bronx Tale, Anastasia, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Kinky Boots, Miss Saigon, Once On This Island, The Band's Visit, War Paint and Wicked. Want to sink your teeth into this event? Tickets are available here.



Who's Holiday! Scribe Matthew Lombardo Wins Dr. Seuss Legal Battle

Christmas is back on! Remember Who's Holiday!, the Jennifer Simard-led parody of How the Grinch Stole Christmas? The legal battle that delayed its previously announced off-Broadway run is over. Who's Holiday! scribe Matthew Lombardo has won the court case against Dr. Seuss Enterprises L.P. District Court Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein has ruled the production as a legal parody of the classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas tale. “I am extremely pleased with the ruling,” Lombardo said in a statement. “Initially, I didn’t want to go through with this...But my sense of duty far outweighed my fear. I had an obligation, not only for the people who worked so tirelessly on Who's Holiday!, but for creative artists everywhere who can now use this decision to defend their own work if their artistic free expressions are ever challenged.”