Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Ayad Akhtar's New Play Junk, Starring Steven Pasquale, Begins on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 5, 2017
Steven Pasquale
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Junk, a new play by Pulitzer winner Ayad Akhtar (Disgraced), begins performances at Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theatre on October 5. Doug Hughes directs the new work that will officially open on November 2.

The 1985-set Junk stars Broadway veteran Steven Pasquale as Robert Merkin, the resident genius of the upstart investment firm Sacker Lowell who has just landed on the cover of Time magazine. Hailed as "America's Alchemist," his proclamation that "debt is an asset" has propelled him to dizzying heights. Zealously promoting his belief in the near-sacred infallibility of markets, he is trying to reshape the world.

The full cast of Junk includes Matthew Saldivar, Tony Carlin, Ito Aghayere, Phillip James Brannon, Caroline Hewitt, Rick Holmes, Ted Koch, Teresa Avia Lim, Danny Mastrogiorgio, Nate Miller, Ethan Phillips, Matthew Rauch, Michael Siberry, Miriam Silverman, Joey Slotnick and Henry Stram.

Junk features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Ben Stanton, projection design by 59 Productions and original music and sound by Mark Bennett.

Junk

The New York premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Ahktar's financial thriller.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Aaron Tveit Offer Up a Perfect Rendition of the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium
  2. Tony Nominee Orfeh Joins Cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical
  3. See Tina Fey Serve Up Cheese Fries to Fans in Honor of Mean Girls Day
  4. Lesli Margherita to Star in Grinch Parody Who's Holiday!
  5. Tickets Are Now on Sale for Mean Girls on Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters