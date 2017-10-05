Ayad Akhtar's New Play Junk, Starring Steven Pasquale, Begins on Broadway

Junk, a new play by Pulitzer winner Ayad Akhtar (Disgraced), begins performances at Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theatre on October 5. Doug Hughes directs the new work that will officially open on November 2.



The 1985-set Junk stars Broadway veteran Steven Pasquale as Robert Merkin, the resident genius of the upstart investment firm Sacker Lowell who has just landed on the cover of Time magazine. Hailed as "America's Alchemist," his proclamation that "debt is an asset" has propelled him to dizzying heights. Zealously promoting his belief in the near-sacred infallibility of markets, he is trying to reshape the world.



The full cast of Junk includes Matthew Saldivar, Tony Carlin, Ito Aghayere, Phillip James Brannon, Caroline Hewitt, Rick Holmes, Ted Koch, Teresa Avia Lim, Danny Mastrogiorgio, Nate Miller, Ethan Phillips, Matthew Rauch, Michael Siberry, Miriam Silverman, Joey Slotnick and Henry Stram.



Junk features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Ben Stanton, projection design by 59 Productions and original music and sound by Mark Bennett.