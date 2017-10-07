Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

M. Butterfly, Starring Clive Owen & Directed by Julie Taymor, Returns to Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 7, 2017
Production art for "M. Butterfly"
(provided by Polk & Co.)

David Henry Hwang's Tony-winning 1988 play M. Butterfly makes its Broadway return at the Cort Theatre on October 7. Tony winner Julie Taymor directs the production that will officially open on October 26.

M. Butterfly follows the relationship between Rene (Oscar nominee Clive Owen), a French diplomat living in China, and Song Liling (Jin Ha), a soprano at the Beijing Opera. Joining Ha and Owen in the cast are Tony nominee Enid Graham, with Clea Alsip, Murray Bartlett, Michael Countryman, Celeste Den, Jess Fry, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cole Horibe, Jason Ignacio, Kristen Faith Oei, Erica Sweany, John Leonard Thompson and Erica Wong.

M. Butterfly features original music by Elliot Goldenthal, with choreography by Ma Cong, scenic design by Paul Steinberg, costume design by Constance Hoffman, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by Will Pickens.

M. Butterfly

Clive Owen stars in David Henry Hwang’s modern classic, a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Embody the Rhythms of Puerto Rico with 'Almost Like Praying'
  2. Moulin Rouge Musical Adds Sonya Tayeh as Choreographer; Full Creative Team Announced
  3. Lauren Ambrose to Make 'Loverly' Broadway Return in My Fair Lady
  4. Spelling Bee Creators William Finn & Rachel Sheinkin to Debut New Musical with Barrington Stage
  5. Tina Fey's Daughter Brings Her Official Mean Girls Review to Preschool

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters