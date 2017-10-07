M. Butterfly, Starring Clive Owen & Directed by Julie Taymor, Returns to Broadway

David Henry Hwang's Tony-winning 1988 play M. Butterfly makes its Broadway return at the Cort Theatre on October 7. Tony winner Julie Taymor directs the production that will officially open on October 26.



M. Butterfly follows the relationship between Rene (Oscar nominee Clive Owen), a French diplomat living in China, and Song Liling (Jin Ha), a soprano at the Beijing Opera. Joining Ha and Owen in the cast are Tony nominee Enid Graham, with Clea Alsip, Murray Bartlett, Michael Countryman, Celeste Den, Jess Fry, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cole Horibe, Jason Ignacio, Kristen Faith Oei, Erica Sweany, John Leonard Thompson and Erica Wong.



M. Butterfly features original music by Elliot Goldenthal, with choreography by Ma Cong, scenic design by Paul Steinberg, costume design by Constance Hoffman, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by Will Pickens.