Tina Fey's Daughter Brings Her Official Mean Girls Review to Preschool

The new musical adaptation of Mean Girls is gearing up for its out-of-town run at Washington, D.C.'s National Theatre. The show featuring a book by Tina Fey, music by her husband, Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Legally Blonde mastermind Nell Benjamin, will land at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre on March 12, 2018—and Fey is having fun spreading the word. The Emmy winner spent October 3 (Mean Girls Day) handing out cheese fries to lucky fans from a truck in Times Square. And she paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on October 4 to get TV audiences pumped for the new show. She told Meyers that her kids were given an early sneak peek at the show—and let's just say Fey's young daughter brought her Regina George A-game to the playground.



